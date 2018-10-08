Farhan Akhtar's First Single Jaane Ye Kyun Kiya Releases Online; Watch Video

Here we are... from @RochakTweets and myself for you, courtesy the rocking team at @ZeeMusicCompany #JaaneYeKyunKiya .. the official video. Hope you like it. Love. https://t.co/ouLngI6sPD pic.twitter.com/jb2vj6qGH2 — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) October 5, 2018

That Farhan Akhtar is a man of many talents is no secret. The 44-year-old entered Bollywood as a director in 2001 with the path-breaking film Dil Chahta Hai. Now also an actor, writer, producer and musician, he released his first original single on Friday.Titled Jaane Ye Kyun Kiya, the song is written by Farhan and produced in collaboration with musician-lyricist Rochak Kohli and Zee Music Company, with a video which has been shot at breathtaking locations in Iceland.Farhan shared his latest project on Twitter on Friday. “Here we are... from @RochakTweets and myself for you, courtesy the rocking team at @ZeeMusicCompany #JaaneYeKyunKiya .. the official video. Hope you like it. Love. https://youtu.be/XcviSYwazRo,” he tweeted.Within four days, the video has crossed 9.7 million YouTube hits. The love ballad narrates the story of a man remembering his wife, whom he lost to a fatal illness.Watch it here:In other news, Farhan was among the first celebrities to publicly support Tanushree Dutta after her claim that veteran actor Nana Patekar sexually harassed her on the sets of the 2008 film, Horn OK Pleassss.Saying that he believed her, he tweeted, “This thread is very telling. @janiceseq85 was there at the time of the incident being debated today. Even when #TanushreeDutta had career concerns to keep quiet 10 years ago she did not & her story hasn’t changed now. Her courage should be admired, not her intention questioned.”Meanwhile, on the professional front, Farhan was last seen in 2017 film Lucknow Central, which failed to perform well at the box office. He will next star in Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink, which shall mark Priyanka Chopra’s return to Bollywood after three years.