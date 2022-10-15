Farhan Akhtar's Hilarious Birthday Post for Sister Zoya Akhtar is Every Sibling Ever, Take a Look

Zoya Akhtar is one of the best filmmakers in the country. The seasoned visionary who celebrated her birthday yesterday has introduced some really amazing cinematic wonders, that have given us an idea of her brilliance as a filmmaker of the modern world. The director is best known for giving some of the best unconventional gems to Bollywood whether it’s Luck by Chance, Dil Dhadakne Do, or Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. The interesting slate of her films and web shows proves the vision that she carries with her as a filmmaker while delivering exciting content that is ahead of the curve of the current generation yet maintains a universal appeal. As she clocked 50, her brother Farhan Akhtar wished her with a lovely social media post.

On Friday, Farhan took to his Instagram handle to share an adorable picture with Zoya. In the snap, the Gully Boy director can be seen wrapping her arms around Farhan’s neck. Meanwhile, Farhan seems to be smiling sheepishly for the camera as he is trying to free himself from his sister’s clutches. The funny and cute picture was taken by the poolside as Farhan Akhtar is rocking a black T-Shirt and Olive Green trousers. Meanwhile, Zoya is flaunting a black and pink colored outfit. Along with the photo, Farhan wrote in the caption, “Yes! yes! I love you!! Happy Birthday Zoya Akhtar. May life give you all you desire and a cherry on top(heart emojis)”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar)

Following this, several celebs took to the comment section to extend their wishes. Amrita Arora wrote, “Happy Happy darling Zo”. Karisma Kapoor said, “Happy Birthday Zoya!(with a champagne emoji”. Meghana Kaushik responded with laughing and crying emojis.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

The talented brother and sister duo have collaborated on a number of projects together. Meanwhile, Zoya Akhtar is looking forward to an eventful time in her career. She would be presenting an Indian adaptation of Archies that will mark the debut for Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, Janhvi Kapoor’s sister Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nandan.

The coming-of-age film would also introduce fresh faces like Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Dot and Yuvraj Menda. The film is slated to release in 2023. She would also helm other exciting projects like Made In Heaven 2 and Dahaad.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here