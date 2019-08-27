Farhan Akhtar's Love-Filled Birthday Wish for Shibani Dandekar Has an Anti-Ageing Twist
Farhan Akhtar wished his girlfriend Shibani Dandekar on her birthday with an Instagram post that ended with a quirky hashtag.
Image: Instagram
Farhan Akhtar posted an adorable photo and caption on Instagram on Tuesday to wish girlfriend Shibani Dandekar happy birthday. He posted a photo of the model and anchor laughing out loud to celebrate her turning 39 today. The photo was accompanied by an adorable caption, wherein the actor also hinted at the fact that Shibani doesn't look her age.
"Happy birthday sunshine. May you always have reason to smile. Love you loads ❤️ @shibanidandekar," wrote Farhan, and finished off the caption with an intriguing hashtag - "#womenwhodontlook60". The quirky hashtag grabbed the attention of followers. Even the birthday girl was in splits, as she wrote, "Hashtag," followed by laughing emojis. "Love you Foo," she added.
Despite not admitting to their relationship in public, Farhan and Shibani have been putting up a display of affection on social media for a while now. Recently, the pair made their first ramp appearance together, showstopping for designer Payal Singhal on the first day of the Lakme Fashion Week 2019 in Mumbai. The couple looked much-in-love and could not take off their eyes from each other as they walked the ramp sporting Bohemian dresses.
Farhan and Shibani have been together for more than a year-and-a-half now. On a chat show earlier this year, the filmmaker opened up about their relationship. "She is very pretty and she is an amazing woman. It has been very special last year. We have been getting to know each other. I couldn't be happier," he said.
