Farhan Akhtar's Mom Honey Irani Calls Shibani Dandekar 'Lovely': 'They're Madly in Love'

Wedding bells continue to ring in Bollywood. After Mouni Roy, Farhan Akhtar will tie the knot with his long-time girlfriend Shibani Dandekar. The two have been head over heels in love with each other. While their social media is filled with mushy pictures, all we are waiting for is their wedding festivities to begin. The date, February 21 has been locked for their D-day. Recently, Javed Akhtar had spoken about his son’s marriage and now in a chat with ETimes, Farhan’s mother, Honey Irani, revealed how his son and to-be daughter-in-law revealed their marriage decision.

Irani stated that to share about their decision to become husband and wife, the duo some time back invited her for dinner and spilled the beans. Irani is extremely happy about her son’s wedding. Irani expressed her excitement, “It’s a joyous occasion and I am looking forward to it. In fact, everyone in the family is looking forward to it.”

Talking about her to-be-daughter-in-law, Irani called Shibani a lovely, pleasant, and gorgeous individual. According to her, Shibani is madly in love with Farhan, and the actor too is madly in love with her.

She further mentioned that the most important thing is that they are both very happy, and she hopes the couple leads a wonderful life, and they make and keep each other happy. “It’s really nice to see they are tying the knot now. They were very serious about each other,” she said. Irani even spoke about how couples take some time before deciding on marriage in today’s age, and she respects that. “We are not the interfering types. Shibani and Farhan are both mature. We would have approved of whatever they wanted,” she added.

Farhan was previously married to Adhuna Bhabani Akhtar, a celebrity hairstylist and around 6 years older than him. The duo got hitched in 2000 and decided to part ways after 16 years.

