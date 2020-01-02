Take the pledge to vote

Farhan Akhtar's New Still From Toofan Breaks the Internet

Farhan Akhtar, who is currently shooting or his upcoming film Toofan, shared an exclusive still from the movie where he can be seen in an amazing transformation as a boxer.

January 2, 2020
Farhan Akhtar, who is currently shooting or his upcoming film Toofan, shared an exclusive still from the movie where he can be seen in an amazing transformation as a boxer.

Farhan Akhtar, who is currently shooting for his upcoming sports drama Toofan, recently shared a still from the movie. In the image, the actor looks intense inside a boxing ring and his physical transformation for the film is very apparent.

Akhtar trained for over six months before the shoot of the film commenced. He also had a hairline fracture while shooting the film, which he called his first "legit boxing injury." In this recent picture, Akhtar could be seen in a ready-to-fight stance. 'When life gets harder, you just get stronger. Iss saal #Toofan uthega. Releasing 02/10/2020. Happy to share this exclusive image with you as we dive into the new year," he captioned the picture.

Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, who also collaborated with the actor in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, the film is co-produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. It also stars Paresh Rawal in a pivotal role. The film is slated to release on October 2, 2020.

