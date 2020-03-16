English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Coronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Farhan Akhtar's Physical Transformation for Toofaan Inspired Mrunal Thakur

Actress Mrunal Thakur, who will play the female lead opposite Farhan Akhtar in Toofaan, said that her co-actor's physical transformation for the movie has inspired her.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: March 16, 2020, 7:52 PM IST
Actor Farhan Akhtar underwent extensive training for his role in the upcoming sports drama Toofaan, and his co-star Mrunal Thakur is really impressed by him.

"I am blessed to work with him. I learnt a lot from him...it feels good to work with such a fantastic actor at the initial stage of your career. I really enjoyed watching his movie Bhaag Milkha Bhaag..the amount of hard work he had gone through -- be it physically, was impeccable.. and the same he did for Toofaan. He really inspires me.

"I just tell myself that whenever in my life I would play a character of what Farhan is doing in Toofaan I will not give up...the day I would give up, the only visuals in my mind would be like, 'if Farhan did it then why can't you?'," Mrunal told IANS.

Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Toofan is scheduled to release on September 18.

