'Have You Come Here to be Just a Star': Farhan Akhtar on Abhay Deol's Post on Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Not long ago, Bollywood actor Abhay Deol sparked controversy when he opened about how he felt post Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. The actor slammed B-town for shamelessly lobbying against him and Farhan Akhtar, while promoting Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif as the main lead.

While Abhay mentioned that he had problems with being termed as the ‘supporting actor’, Farhan was fine with the promotions and award nominations. In an answer to his post, Farhan at India Today e-Conclave Inspiration said that all he cared about was putting in hard work.

“Your are constantly hearing about some rat race and everybody is fighting each other to some kind of spot which does not exist. I mean the fact is you have to believe in yourself, you have to work sincerely, work hard,” Farhan was quoted as saying.

The Bhaag Milkha Bhaag actor added that caring about the magazine covers, front pages of newspapers or magazines is not what an actor should run after. "If that is your larger interest, I really feel that you are in the wrong profession. You’re not here for that. Have you come here to be an actor, director, singer, music composer, or have you come here to be a reality star? Have you come here to be just, I don’t know, a star?"

The actor-director also mentioned that one has to stop seeking validation from others to keep themselves happy.

For the unversed, in his Instagram post a few days ago, Abhay wrote, “I would like to mention that almost all the award functions demoted me and Farhan from main leads and nominated us as "supporting actors". Hrithik and Katrina were nominated as "actors in a leading role". So by the industry's own logic, this was a film about a man and a woman falling in love, with the man supported by his friends for whatever decisions he takes.”

















View this post on Instagram



A post shared by Abhay Deol (@abhaydeol) on Jun 19, 2020 at 3:15am PDT





Follow @News18Movies for more