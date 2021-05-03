Farhan Akhtar's Toofaan Release Pushed, Harshvardhan Rane Exchanges His Motorbike for Oxygen Cylinders

Randeep Hooda, who will be seen playing the bad guy in Prabhu Deva’s Radhe, recently revealed that a fight scene with Salman Khan in the movie wasn’t scripted. The scene that takes place inside a washroom was imagined by Prabhu and Korean action director Myeong Haeng Heo on the spot.

This Fight Scene in ‘Radhe’ was Improvised on Set

During the ongoing crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, people all over the country, celebrities and commoners alike, are joining hand to help the ones in need. Recently, actor Harshvardhan Rane set an example by deciding to sell his bike in exchange for oxygen cylinders, as the country is facing an acute shortage of the same.

Harshvardhan Rane Exchanges His Motorbike for Oxygen Cylinders to Fight Coronavirus

Tollywood superstar Allu Arjun, who tested positive for Covid-19, is currently in isolation at his home. The actor has almost recovered from the virus. He had very mild symptoms of COVID-19 when he had tested and didn’t develop any complications further. The actor is expected to come out of isolation shortly and resume the shoot for his film Pushpa.

Allu Arjun Recovering Well After Testing Positive For Covid-19

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shefali Jariwala, who is currently married to actor Parag Tyagi, recently opened up about her previous marriage and the abuse she faced in it. Talking to a leading daily, Shefali spoke about the abuse she faced during her first marriage with Harmeet Singh of Meet Brothers fame, which lead to their ugly divorce.

‘Not Every Kind of Violence Is Physical’: Shefali Jariwala on Her First Marriage with Harmeet Singh

The release of ‘Toofaan’, the inspirational sports drama produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra & Farhan Akhtar which is to be premiered on Amazon Prime Video has now been pushed keeping the current scenario of pandemic in view and ensuring the safety of all, until normalcy is restored.

Farhan Akhtar’s Toofaan Release Pushed Keeping Severity of Current Pandemic Situation in View

