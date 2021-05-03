Farhan Akhtar's Toofaan Release Pushed Keeping Severity of Current Pandemic Situation in View

The release of ‘Toofaan’, the inspirational sports drama produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra & Farhan Akhtar which is to be premiered on Amazon Prime Video has now been pushed keeping the current scenario of pandemic in view and ensuring the safety of all, until normalcy is restored.

Excel Entertainment and ROMP Pictures made the significant statement on their social media today and urged everyone to “stay home, stay safe and stay united". They wrote, “The situation in India is truly heart-breaking, and we at Excel Entertainment and ROMP Pictures send our thoughts and prayers to everyone affected by the pandemic.

“In light of the the severity of the situation, our focus is completely on the pandemic and on supporting our employees, their families and in helping the wider community. Therefore, we have taken the decision to postpone the release of our film ‘Toofaan’ until the situation improves. We will issue an update regarding the new release date in due course of time. Please continue to observe Covid Appropriate Behaviour. Also, please register and get vaccinated when it’s your turn. On behalf of the entire team of Toofaan, we urge you to Stay Home, Stay Safe and Stay United. Jai Hind.”

The sports film was earlier planned for a September 2020 release. It was then postponed and slated for a digital release on Amazon Prime Video on May 21, 2021. The surge in the number of Covid-19 cases around the country is the concern of the hour and Excel Entertainment and ROMP Pictures joins the league of production houses which have put their projects on hold.

