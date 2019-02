Farhan Akhtar's 'Toofan' is a Boxing Drama With an Endearing Love Story, Says Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra

Filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra is set to reteam with his Bhaag Milkha Bhaag actor Farhan Akhtar in Toofan, a boxing drama with an endearing love story at its centre.Mehra plans to begin shooting the film by the year end. "I am most excited for the film. I can't talk much because we haven't even started shooting. We are planning to go on the floors by the end of the year. Both Farhan and I are getting to work with each other after six years. We have always been bouncing ideas off each other," Mehra told PTI.The Rang De Basanti director says Toofan isn't a real life story but is rooted in a very believable setting."Anjum Rajabali has written this very endearing love story of a boxer, it's not a real life figure but a fictitious character. What I liked the most about it (the story) was that it has a new voice. It's set among the lower middle class. Boxing is not a rich man's sport, anywhere in the world."For the film, just like Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Farhan will undergo a body transformation and Mehra says the actor is a "rockstar, when he gets into something, he goes full throttle."Mehra is currently awaiting the release of his next, Mere Pyare Prime Minister, scheduled to be released on March 15.Follow @news18movies for more