Toofan Promo on Times Square Billboards, Farhan Akhtar Says 'Dream Came True'

Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar’s upcoming film Toofan’s promo got featured on the billboards of New York’s Times Square. The actor on Tuesday took to Instagram to share the video of the Times Square billboards featuring the promo.

“I remember the first time I went to Times Square in NYC .. looking up at all those billboards and thinking wouldn’t it be cool to have a film represented here..! Well, today that dream came true .. courtesy Amazon Prime Video who are taking Toofaan across the Atlantic in all its powerful glory. To all my family, friends and fans in the US, this one is for you. #toofaanonprime #16thjuly @primevideoin @excelmovies @mrunalthakur @rakeyshommehra @ritesh_sid @shankarehsaanloy @hussain.dalal #PareshRawal," the actor wrote alongside the video.

His Toofan co-star Mrunal Thakur took to the comments section of the post and wrote, “More power to you Farhan, for all that you’ve done and how hard you’ve worked! Your dedication and perseverance is commendable. It was meant to be, sooner or later and I can’t wait for the world to watch Toofaan."

Toofan also stars Paresh Rawal, Supriya Pathak Kapur, Hussain Dalal, Darshan Kumaar and Vijay Raaz in pivotal roles. It will premier on July 16 on Amazon Prime Video.

