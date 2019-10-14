Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Farhan Has an Oscar Wish for Sister Zoya Akhtar on Her Birthday

Wishing Zoya Akhtar on her birthday, Farhan wrote on social media, "May you get all that your heart desires. Bas Oscar le aana." Read here.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 14, 2019, 1:34 PM IST
Farhan Has an Oscar Wish for Sister Zoya Akhtar on Her Birthday
image of farhan akhtar, zoya akhtar, oscar trophy, courtesy of Instagram

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar is celebrating her 47th birthday on Monday, October 17. The ace director has received an adorable birthday greetings her actor-brother Farhan Akhtar. Sharing a throwback picture of Zoya and himself on Instagram, The Sky is Pink actor has urged Zoya to get the Academy Awards for Gully Boy and the caption reads, "Happy birthday @zoieakhtar .. may you get all that your heart desires. Bas Oscar le aana.. Love you."

Read: Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan Step Out Together for Sunday Brunch with Kids, See Pics

In the picture, Zoya can be seen sporting a big rather naughty smile, while Farhan looks lost in his own world.

Last month, the Zoya Akhtar directorial Gully Boy starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt had been chosen as India's official entry for the 92nd Academy Awards. The movie is inspired by the life of Naved Shaikh, popular by his stage name Naezy, along with Divine's (Vivian Fernandes). Ranveer Singh's character used rap as a tool to express his views on society and life in Dharavi, one of the largest slums of Asia.

On work front, Zoya Akhtar's next is the Netflix project "Ghost Stories", an ensemble of four short films directed by four directors. Meanwhile, Farhan's The Sky is Pink, is currently shooting for Toofan. Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, the film will show Farhan playing a boxer.

Read: Toofan: Farhan Akhtar Suffers Hairline Fracture on Hamate, Shares X-ray Picture

Farhan last worked with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, a biopic on the legendary athlete Milkha Singh.

Also read: Shahid Kapoor's Jersey Remake to Release in August 2020, Confirms Director

