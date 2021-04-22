Farid Sabri of Qawwali Singers Sabri Brothers Dies at 58: Report

Qawwali singer Farid Sabri, of the Sabri Brothers duo, passed away on Wednesday. He was 58. The singer was reportedly admitted to a hospital in Jaipur due to a severe case of pneumonia. His condition worsened while he was undergoing treatment. Farid passed away around 8am at the hospital on Wednesday.

Son of Saeed Sabri (86) and brother of Ameen Sabri (57), the trio have delivered some of the best qawwalis in Hindi films. They are known for the evergreen numbers ‘Der Na Ho Jaye Kahin Der Na Ho Jaye’ and ‘Ek Mulakat Zaruri Hai Sanam’, which have been sung and recreated by many others.

Amin Sabri told ABP News, “Farid Sabri was unwell since the past 4-5 days and was also suffering from pneumonia. His health worsened last night." She died. He due to lung infection and pneumonia." He also said that his brother didn’t test positive for Covid-19.

Farid and Amin Sabri, who hail from Jaipur’s Ramganj, gained prominence as Sabri Brothers. The brothers and their father Saeed Sabri performed qawwali at several events held in India and abroad.

