Farm Laws Repealed: Sonu Sood, Taapsee Pannu, Richa Chadha Welcome PM Modi's Decision

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Friday that the Centre will repeal the three farm laws, to meet the unrelenting demand of farmers protesting in several states against the reform measures for over a year. Making the announcement during a televised address to the nation on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, Modi appealed to protesting farmers to call off their agitation against these reform measures and return home as he called for a new beginning.

The rollback has been welcomed by several celebrities who had vocally supported the farmers protests since last year. Calling it a wonderful news, actor Sonu Sood tweeted, “This is a wonderful news! Thank you, @narendramodi ji, @PMOIndia, for taking back the farm laws. Thank you, farmers, for raising just demands through peaceful protests. Hope you will happily return to be with your families on the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji today."

Actress Taapsee Pannu shared the news and also wished everyone on Gurupurab.

Kangana Ranaut expressed her disappointment on Instagram. Sharing a person’s tweet about the repeal, Kangana wrote, “Sad, shameful, absolutely unfair. If people on the streets have started to make laws and not the chosen government in the Parliament, then even this is a jihadi nation. Congratulations to all who wanted it like this."

Swara Bhasker thanked the protesting farmers for showing the way and congratulated them.

PM Modi, in his address, appealed to farmers who had set up camp at entry points into the national capital since November 28 last year to return home. He maintained that the laws were for their benefit and then apologised to people of the country, adding that the government could not convince a section of farmers despite its clear heart and clean conscience.

