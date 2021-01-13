Farmer Group Halts Janhvi Kapoor's Shoot, Filming Resumes After Assurance Of Support To Protesters

Fatehgarh Sahib (Pb): Shooting of actor Janhvi Kapoor’s film “Good Luck Jerry” briefly came to a halt in Bassi Pathana here, after a group of farmers insisted that she make a comment on the ongoing farmers’ protest. Kapoor is shooting for the film, produced by filmmaker Anand L Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions and directed by Sidharth Sengupta, in Punjab.

According to Sukhminder Singh Chauhan, DSP, Bassi Pathana, the incident happened on Monday after 20-30 farmers reached the movie sets for a “peaceful” protest. “The shooting had stopped for two-three hours on January 11. There wasn’t anything major. Around 20-30 people had reached the set. It was a peaceful agitation. “All they wanted was assurance of support from them (the actors). When they did, the shoot was resumed. It was mutually resolved. Now the shoot is going on smoothly,” Chauhan told .