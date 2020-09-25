Farmers Protest: Diljit Dosanjh, Himanshi Khurrana, Ammy Virk and Other Punjabi Artists Express Solidarity with Demonstrators

Farmers across the country are protesting against the farms bills which recently got passed in the parliament amid din. The intensity of the demonstrations is quite high in Punjab and Haryana. They have blocked roads and railway tracks as part of “chakkajam” against the legislations which they believe would lead to doing away with minimum support prices for their crops and favour big companies.

People from all walks of lives are showing solidarity with the protesting framers. Even some famous artistes like Diljit Dosanjh and Himanshi Khurana from Punjabi entertainment industry have also extended their support to the farmers in their demonstrations.

The Lok Sabha, the lower house of the parliament, last Thursday passed Farmer’s Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020.

The two contentious bills were also passed by the Rajya Sabha, also known as the upper house, on Sunday. The opposition vehemently protested the way the two contentious bills were pushed through the parliament and were passed without proper discussion or scrutiny.

Popular singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh, expressing solidarity with the farmers, said on Twitter, “GURU NANAK DE KHETAN CHON BARKAT NI JA SAKDI.” This loosely translates to growth can never disappear from the fields of Guru Nanak.

GURU NANAK DE KHETAN CHON BARKAT NI JA SAKDI 🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/NiWxgi8ASW — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) September 25, 2020

Actress and model Himanshi Khurana put out pictures of protesting farmers and volunteers supporting them. She also joined a group of farmers in Punjab. Sharing the images, she wrote they are all with farmers.

Singer and actor Ammy Virk said on the micro-blogging site that long live the unity of farmers and labourers, adding that may Waheguru (God) bless everyone.

Kisaan mazdoor ekta zindabaad.WAHEGURU JI BLESS EVRYONE pic.twitter.com/WB5dM9Jv6m — Ammy Virk (@AmmyVirk) September 25, 2020

Gippy Grewal, who is also a singer and actor, shared a video of protesting farmers and police resorting to lathi charge to disperse them. He also requested the government to repeal the contentious legislations, which he referred to as anti-farmer. He called himself a farmer’s son.

Main kisan da putt aan. Main ਹਾੜ੍ਹੀ ਸਾਉਣੀ de ਵਾਧੇ ਘਾਟੇ bare vi ਜਾਣਦਾ ਹਾਂ ਅਤੇ ਖੇਤਾਂ ch ਡੁੱਲ੍ਹ ਦੇ ਪਸੀਨੇ ਬਾਰੇ ਵੀ . ਮੈ ਕਿਸਾਨ ਵਿਰੋਧੀ ਬਿੱਲ da ਵਿਰੋਧ ਕਰਦਾ ਹਾਂ. Te aaj ho rahe chaka jaam da samarathan kardan. Sarkar nu apeal kardan kisan virodhi bil nu radd kre. pic.twitter.com/aNcLgGtf7j — Gippy Grewal (The Main Man) (@GippyGrewal) September 25, 2020

Farmers of Punjab and Haryana are taking a strong exception to these farm legislations as a large number of them get benefitted because of the MSP mechanism.