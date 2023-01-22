Farzi: Shahid Kapoor Introduces Underdog Street Artist Sunny, Gives a Glimpse of His Journey

Shahid Kapoor will make his OTT debut in the forthcoming Amazon Prime Video's Farzi, created by The Family Man fame Raj & DK. The film's trailer was launched on January 13 and provided a clearer look inside the fast-paced web series, which stars Shahid as a conman who begins to create counterfeit currency notes in order to climb up in life, and Vijay Sethupathi as a law enforcement officer attempting to hunt him down. This is also Vijay's first foray into the world of web series.

Shahid Kapoor shared a glimpse into his character and introduced his fans to Sunny. Sunny is shown as an underdog street artist who is seen sketching, requesting for money, and sitting beside what appear to be his artworks. A man asks Sunny what he does and on discovering that he is an artist, the man responds, “You pay a thief and even he repays. To loan an artist is to write it off!” His friend defines him as the one who creates rip-offs that are superior to the original. Sunny is shown attentively inspecting a note and coming up with the idea of creating counterfeit notes. When asked if the notes are fake, all Sunny has to say is that its “art”.

This is followed by montage shots of a printing machine, some sketches and Sunny dancing in joy with notes flying around. Another shot shows a line of notes hanging to be dried portraying that the counterfeiting is being done without any high-tech machines. Raashii Khanna, who portrays an investigative officer, is seen saying, “Rokna padega nahi to rukega nahi (we will have to stop him somehow or he would not stop at all)."

Farzi is an eight-episode criminal drama made by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, portrayed through the perspective of a brilliant underdog street artist seeking to defy a system that favours the wealthy. The series, which features Raj & DK's signature humour, will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on February 10 and will also star Kay Kay Menon, Raashii Khanna, Amol Palekar, Regina Cassandra, and Bhuvan Arora in prominent roles. Shahid is also working on an unnamed project alongside Kriti Sanon.

