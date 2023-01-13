Farzi: Shahid Kapoor Wishes to Work with Vijay Sethupathi Again; Says, 'I Find His Mind So Interesting'

Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi’s crime-drama web series ‘Farzi’ is currently the talk of the town. The makers dropped the trailer today and held an event in Mumbai with all the star cast in attendance. Shahid, Vijay along with their co-stars Raashii Khanna, Amol Palekar, and Bhuvan Arora were seen arriving at the event.

The series also marks Shahid Kapoor’s web debut and also his first collaboration with Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi. At the event, he shared that he always wanted to work with Raj and DK for a web series and he’s glad that ‘Farzi’ happened.

At the trailer launch, Shahid shared, “We started talking about the show (Farzi) even before everybody started talking about OTT as an option. They had initially called me for a film. And then, I asked if there was a show happening because I was keen on working with them especially after watching ‘The Family Man 1 and 2’”. Shahid also revealed that they discussed the script eight years ago and were glad that it did not get made into a film.

Vijay Sethupathi is fondly known as ‘Makkal Selvan’. At the event, Shahid too then addressed him with that title and shared, “He just has the personality. It was a privilege to work with him. I find Vijay’s mind so interesting. He is truly an actor at heart and I wish to do much more work with him and I wish to learn from him even more. He is a phenomenal artist. If given a chance, I would love to work with him again”.

Vijay too shared, “It was really exciting to collaborate with Shahid. I got to understand him better as an actor. I have immense respect for his craft and have watched many of his films. It’s great to work alongside such a talented actor and I am hoping to work with him soon".

Speaking of Farzi, the show is helmed by Raj and DK and will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video from February 10.

