Farzi Star Vijay Sethupathi Reacts to Being Called 'Pan-India Star,' Says 'No, I'm Just...'

Vijay Sethupathi is one of the most prominent names in the Tamil film industry and has succeeded in playing a variety of roles ranging from a romantic hero to an action star. Despite his popularity down South, not many have been witness to his acting prowess in Hindi cinema. That will change soon with the release of Raj and DK’s upcoming Hindi web series Farzi which also stars Shahid Kapoor.

In a recent interview, Vijay Sethupathi said that he does not like the moniker “Pan-India actor." The Tamil star said, “No sir, I am an actor," when he was referred to as a pan-India actor in the interview. “’I am just an actor and no need to put a label under it," Vijay Sehupathi said and said that these labels puts him under immense pressure.

Vijay Sethupathi is not the only actor to object to being addressed as a pan-India star. Actors from the south such as Dulquer Salmaan, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun and Jr NTR who have worked across multiple film industries have shunned this tag.

Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan, who was part of the recent success Sita Ramam, had said that the word “pan-India” irks him. “I just don’t like hearing it. I love that there is so much exchange of talent happening in cinema, it’s great, but we are one country. I don’t think anyone says pan-America. I don’t get it, even though they say it sweetly,” Dulquer Salmaan said.

Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi gear up to make their digital debut in the eight-episode crime thriller Farzi, which is directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. The story revolves around the viewpoint of a talented underdog artist attempting to challenge a system that rewards the affluent. The series will be available on Amazon Prime Video starting on February 10 and has Kay Kay Menon, Amol Palekar, Regina Cassandra and Bhuvan Arora in supporting roles.

Vijay Sethupathi will be seen in several interesting projects in Bollywood this year. This includes Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan’s next big release after the astounding success of Pathaan. The film directed by Atlee also stars Nayanthara and is set for a June 2023 release. Vijay Sethupathi also has Merry Christmas alongside Katrina Kaif and Santosh Sivan’s Mumbaikar.

