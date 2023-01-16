Farzi: Vijay Sethupathi's Character Promo Unveiled on His Birthday, Fans Say, 'Makkal Selvan For Sure'

On Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi’s birthday, Prime Video dropped an intriguing video of their upcoming crime thriller Farzi, featuring the actor as Michael, a supercop on the hunt for con-artist Sunny aka Artist, played by Shahid Kapoor. The video gives a glimpse into the life of the fiery police officer who is hell bent on eradicating the counterfeiting network from the country, and will go to any extent for the same. While the feisty cop prepares to catch Mansukh (Kay Kay Menon) and Artist, it’s hard to ignore his affable antics. Amped with the foot-tapping background music, the video is a perfect visual treat for his fans and viewers across the globe.

Fans were stoked to see the new promo and their favourite star in action. One of them complimented, “I am a die-hard fan of you and your acting!(with a red heart emoji)". Another one wrote, “Makkal Selvan for sure(fire emoji and heart eye emojis)" Someone else wrote, “Happy Birthday Real Gem!!" Another one commented, “Can’t wait for this!" A fan also stated, “Feb 10 ka wait karna padega (Have to wait till Feb 10!!)"

Farzi is an eight-episode crime thriller with Raj & DK’s signature humour, told through the eyes of a clever underdog street artist attempting to thwart a system that favours the elite. The series will premiere on Prime Video from 10th February in India and more than 240 countries and territories.

Speaking about the series on the trailer launch day, Vijay Sethupathi had said, “It has been an absolute pleasure working with the dynamic duo Raj and DK and alongside Shahid Kapoor, who is both a talented actor and a wonderful person. It was incredible to work with such a brilliant team and create something as mind blowing as Farzi. I can’t think of a better digital debut, and I’m excited for the series’ global release."

While Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi are headlining this latest Raj and DK’s creation, the series would also feature Kay Kay Menon, Raashii Khanna, Amol Palekar, Regina Cassandra, and Bhuvan Arora in pivotal roles.

Read all the Latest Movies News here