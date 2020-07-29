Fashion Brand Claims Mahhi Vij Borrowed Clothes for Shehnaaz Gill But Didn't Return Them

An online retail label based out of Delhi claims that actress Mahhi Vij had outsourced a few outfits on a returnable basis but failed to do so.

The clothing store alleged that the actress had borrowed the clothes for Bigg Boss 13 contestant and her close friend Shehnaaz Gill. Reportedly, the Punjabi songstress had also donned some of them during the reality show. However, when Mahhi was asked to return the garments she gave back a few and reserved the rest with her. The brand also alleged that Mahhi has been wearing the clothes herself without notifying the label or paying for the outfits.

The brand shared the following post on Instagram.

Mahhi replied on the comments of the post saying, “Sorry I wasn’t flaunting I asked u since it was wth me I hv way too many clothes to flaunt urs... I don’t need Madeforher clothes.anyways I was trying to resolve since I was a@mediater but u made it ugly.. nothing is wth me I even told u I’ll pay on behalf of wt Eva is lost.” In her subsequent comments, Mahhi also confirmed that the outfits were misplaced and she had already agreed to compensate for the loss. She took a dig at the page stating that they were in a rush to 'create a scene.' The online retail store claims that Mahhi owes them Rs 25,000. Take a look at the post shared by the retail store and Mahhi's reply to them. Mahhi retaliated with an Instagram upload in reference to her fans lashing out at the store for the mess. She urged her fans to 'spread positivity' and wrote on her stories “when you try to pull someone down, you are pulling yourself down.” The brand also shared the text conversations exchanged between the label and the actress. The label has posted a series of screenshots to justify their take on the matter.

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill was one of the top five contestants of Bigg Boss 13.