Fashion Designer Prathyusha Garimella’s Alleged Suicide Note Recovered. Here’s What It Says

Fashion designer Prathyusha Garimella was found dead by the police at her boutique in Hyderabad on June 11. Police found Prathyusha’s body lying on the bathroom floor and also recovered a carbon monoxide cylinder. Police suspect suicide and stated that she was battling depression. Reportedly, they also found a suicide note, which allegedly reads, “This is not my wished life…! I don’t want to be a burden to my parents…! Every day, I am crying. Sorry to my parents, and all my friends and well-wishers… -Prathyusha Garimella.”

Reportedly, the watchmen of Prathyusha Garimella alerted the police and her family when she was not opening the doors of her boutique. The watchmen informed the police that Parthyusha came to her boutique on Saturday morning and when she didn’t come out till afternoon, he went and knocked on the door. After getting no response, he informed Prathyusha’s family. News agency ANI also reported that Parthyusha’s body has been kept in Osmania Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Police stated that Prathyusha Garimella inhaled carbon monoxide and that led to her death. The chemical, which was found in Prathyusha’s bathroom, has been sent for forensic examination.

After Parthyusha Garimella’s death, Ram Charan’s wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela tweeted, “My bestie my dearest friend. Gone too soon. She had the best of everything, career, friends and family – yet succumbed to depression. Post this incident, truly believe that karmic baggage passes through lifetimes. We pray for her peace”.

Prathyusa’s boutique was named after her at Banjara Hills in Hyderabad. She has styled many actresses from Bollywood and South film industry including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Sara Ali Khan, Kajal Aggarwal, Gauahar Khan, Raveena Tandon, Huma Qureshi, and Neha Dhupia.

