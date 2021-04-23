Fashion Designer Sadan Pande Dies of Covid-19, Rajniesh Duggall Says 'I've Lost Very Good Friend'

Fashion designer Sadan Pande, who was suffering from Covid-19, passed away in his hometown in Lucknow on Friday morning. He was moved to a hospital in Lucknow on Thursday night. Sadan’s friends from the fashion industry and Delhi’s social circle took to social media to express grief over his sudden demise. Former model and actor Rajniesh Duggall wrote, “This is tragic… From being an assistant to becoming a full-fledged designer I have seen your entire journey. You as a friend were always there for everyone… you have left us too soon brother.. see you on the other side!! (sic)”

Times of India quoted one of the designer’s close friends from Delhi as saying that Sadan’s condition worsened in the last couple of days. “He could not even get his test done. He was isolating at his home in Delhi when he first had symptoms of COVID-19. In just a day or two, his condition worsened and he asked his family to move him to Lucknow. His family arranged a hospital and an ambulance for him and he reached Lucknow Thursday late at night. Friday morning we got to know that he passed away,” informed the source.

“When I first read on social media about Sadan, I didn’t believe it. I was in a state of shock for some minutes and then I decided to confirm the news with some of my friends in Delhi, who told me that Sadan is no more. I spoke to him just a week back and he sounded as warm and happy as he ever was. I have lost a very good friend,” said Rajniesh.

