Fashion Designer Sharbari Dutta Found Dead At Kolkata Residence

Kolkata: Eminent fashion designer Sharbari Dutta was found dead under mysterious circumstances at her Kolkata residence, prompting the police to register a case of unnatural death and initiate a probe on Friday. Dutta, 63, was found dead in the bathroom of her residence on Broad Street in south Kolkata on Thursday midnight, a senior police officer said.

Her body, which bore injury marks on the ankle, has been sent for postmortem examination, he said. Her only son Amalin Dutta, also a fashion designer, said their family physician had confirmed she died of massive cardiac arrest.

“Mother was not reachable on phone since Thursday morning but we thought she must have gone out for some work or there was some mobile network problem. “However, when she did not call me in the evening, we anticipated something was wrong and went into her room. On not finding her there, we checked the bathroom and found her dead around 11.30 pm,” Amalin Dutta said.

Amalin Dutta lives in another part of their multi- storey Broad Street residence and used to meet his mother over breakfast and dinner. Sharbari Dutta, the daughter of Bengali poet Ajit Dutta, had made a mark in designing men’s ethnic wear.

Her label became popular for a unique blend of ethnicity and modernity in fabric and vibrancy in colour. She had draped personalities ranging from sportsmen Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly to Bengali actor Prosenjit Chatterjee and singer-composer Anupam Roy, fashion industry sources said.

“I would like to ask the younger generation to flaunt their wear confidently. Don’t mimic, be yourself. Films don’t influence fashion statement,” Dutta had told .