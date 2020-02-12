No, Wendell Rodricks, Trying to Call You, Pick Up: Sona Mohapatra Tweets in Shock

Well-known fashion designer, gay rights activist and Padma Shri awardee Wendell Rodricks died on Wednesday evening following a prolonged illness.

Speaking to IANS on Wednesday Nilakanth Halarnkar, BJP MLA from the Thivim Assembly constituency and a longtime associate of the 60-year-old designer confirmed his death. "Yes, it is true. He died at 5.45 pm. today. He was ailing for a long time," Halarnkar said.

Family sources said that the funeral is scheduled for Thursday.

Rodricks, one of the most popular fashion designers from Goa, was awarded a Padma Shri in 2014 and was also accorded the Chevalier de l'Ordre des Arts Et Lettres by the French Ministry of Culture in 2015. As a designer he has been credited with reviving the Kunbi saree, worm by the indigenous Kunbi tribal women of Goa.

He was in the process of setting up a museum 'Moda Goa Museum and Research Centre' which Rodricks had dedicated to clothes and fashion in Goa through the ages.

Condolences poured in from the politicians as well as members of fashion and showbiz world. "The fashion fraternity lost a legend today," said the official handle of Fashion Design Council of India.

FDCI is deeply disheartened with the sudden and untimely demise of one of the country’s iconic designer, Wendell Rodricks. The fashion fraternity lost a legend today. Wendell, we will miss you. pic.twitter.com/AFFUVu9UcD — FDCI (@fdciofficial) February 12, 2020

Singer Sona Mohapatra tweeted in shock, refusing to accept the news of his death.

NO. @Wendellrodricks Trying to call you. Pick up. — SONA (@sonamohapatra) February 12, 2020

Filmmaker Onir paid a special tribute to his friend, "Absolutely shocked and heartbroken to hear about my friend @Wendellrodricks sudden demise. Sad that this happens when he was about to open his dream project..."

Absolutely shocked and heartbroken to hear about my friend @Wendellrodricks sudden demise . Sad that this happens when he was about to open his dream project .... the museum of costumes in Goa . Loving and warm .. will always cherish the week I spend with him this nov in Goa . pic.twitter.com/vZgyqiIOyJ — Onir (@IamOnir) February 12, 2020

Absolutely shocked by the untimely loss of renowned designer Padmashri Wendell Rodricks. His contribution to Goa & the world of art cannot be quantified. At loss of words! Rest in Peace, @wendellrodricks. Thoughts and prayers for his family & friends. pic.twitter.com/QcJ4ff3XHT — Rohan Khaunte (@RohanKhaunte) February 12, 2020

What!!!! OMG!!!! This is just shocking and so so sad 😢😢RIP @Wendellrodricks https://t.co/xsBoLbCoAI — Shruti Seth (@SethShruti) February 12, 2020

So shocked to hear this? What? How? https://t.co/444OJCeZs0 — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) February 12, 2020

Genuinely sad to hear the news of Wendell Rodricks passing away. 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/te0SHd0Doe — Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) February 12, 2020

Follow @News18Moviesfor more

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.