Fashion Of The '70s Signifies Freedom: Masaba Gupta On Her LFW Collection

New Delhi: Fashion designer Masaba Gupta believes the time period of 1970s continues to have an impact on pop culture as the era was devoid of any creative influences with everyone expressing themselves freely. The couturier, who owns the label House of Masaba, on Saturday unveiled a collection at the season-fluid and virtual edition of Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) where disco ’70s met the millenial 2020s to present a range of print absorbed headphones from audio brand boAt.

“The period signifies a lot of freedom. It was in the way the people dressed to express themselves. There was a lot of focus on colours, print, and pattern. It was like the coming out of human civilisation. It didn’t have any creative influences. It was like a fearless form of fashion,” Masaba Gupta told .