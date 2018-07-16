English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Fashion Should Always Be Effortless Yet Cool, Says Rannvijay Singha
The actor has launched his fashion label Disrupt on e-tailer Myntra.
Mumbai: Actor-host Rannvijay Singha says he believes fashion should always be effortless.
"I strongly believe fashion should always be effortless yet cool," Rannvijay said in a statement to IANS.
On the fashion brand, he said: "There is a bit of personality and fashion sense in all the styles offered at Disrupt. The key idea was to combine our concept of disruption along with the new-age audience. From the prints, the stitch styles, and the colour palettes, there is an element of disruption in almost all of them."
From indigo ball wash, wave dyes, and different spray techniques, it offers style solutions that reflect the individuality and self-expression of every individual.
Puspen Maity, Vice President and Head - Sports, Footwear, and Accessories, Myntra, said: "Disrupt will make for a key and interesting addition to Myntra's portfolio of contemporary street fashion and youth culture, which is in great demand lately. The brand is a manifestation of Rannvijay's persona as a cool and effortless swashbuckler and is sure to be a rage among his fans."
