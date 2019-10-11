Fashion Week: Kim Kardashian's Paris Hotel Room Robbery Inspires Film
Joann Sfar, the French comic book artist and filmmaker, recently wrapped Fashion Week, a graphic novel inspired by the headline-making robbery at Kim Kardashian West's Paris hotel room in 2016.
Joann Sfar, the French comic book artist and filmmaker, recently wrapped Fashion Week, a graphic novel inspired by the headline-making robbery at Kim Kardashian West's Paris hotel room in 2016.
Joann Sfar, the French comic book artist and filmmaker, recently wrapped Fashion Week, a graphic novel inspired by the headline-making robbery at Kim Kardashian West's Paris hotel room in 2016.
Sfar is also developing a French film loosely based on the incident, reports variety.com.
Sfar is co-writing the script with Marion Festraets ("Chefs") and will be directing the film, which he said will be a comedy exploring the themes of feminism, masculinity and patriarchy in today's society.
Titled "Fashion Week", the film will address "violence against women, the relationship between the very rich people and the less rich, the world of fashion and the encounter between figures of new and old worlds," Sfar told Variety.
The plot of the movie will revolve around a group of older thieves who plan to rob a famous influencer during her trip to Paris and find themselves embroiled in the whirlwind of Fashion Week in the French capital.
In 2016, Kim was bound and gagged at gunpoint in her Paris hotel room by robbers who made off with millions of dollars of her jewellery, including her engagement ring.
The film will be shot mainly in French and will bring together an international cast, Sfar said. He added that he won't be aiming to cast a lookalike of Kardashian but rather someone who captures what the reality-show star represents.
Sfar previously wrote and directed the live-action films "The Lady in the Car With Glasses and a Gun" and "Gainsbourg: A Heroic Life," which won three Cesar awards -- the national film award of France, including for best first film. He is best known for his comic book "The Rabbi's Cat" and its Cesar-winning animated feature adaptation.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Aarey Forest Row : What is the Development vs Environment Debate? | Crux+
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ‘Lo Chali Main’: Renuka Shahane Just Had a ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun’ Moment and Twitter is LOLing
- Bigg Boss 13 Day 11 Written Updates: Devoleena Crowned Queen as Rashami Breaks Down
- Here's the First Look of 'Komolika' Aamna Sharif in Kasautii Zindagii Kay
- Carlsberg Wants to Bring The World’s First Beer Bottles Made From Paper to The Market
- German Synagogue Shooting: Just How is Social Media Always at The Scene of a Carnage?