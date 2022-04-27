Fast and Furious 10: Justin Lin Exits Fast X Within Days Of Filming, Calls It 'Difficult Decision'

In a heartbreaking turn of events, director Justin Lin announced his exit from Fast and Furious 10, which is officially titled, Fast X. The filmmaker had already begun filming the project. Lin has been involved with Vin Diesel’s Fast and Furious family for over a decade now, working on five of the ten films in the franchise.

The news of his exit was reported by Deadline. The international publication revealed that the director and production house, Universal, had ‘creative differences’ which led to his exit. The split is reportedly amicable. The turn of events is surprising for Lin was closely involved with Fast and Furious 10. He was not only in the director’s seat but had also co-written this film.

Soon after, Justin issued a statement announcing that he has stepped down from the movie. He called his exit a ‘difficult decision.’ “With the support of Universal, I have made the difficult decision to step back as director of Fast X, while remaining with the project as a producer. Over 10 years and five films, we have been able to shoot the best actors, the best stunts, and the best damn car chases,” he said in a statement issued via the Fast and Furious’ official Twitter handle.

“On a personal note, as the child of Asian immigrants, I am proud of helping to build the most diverse franchise in movie history. I will forever be grateful to the amazing cast, crew and studio for their support, and for welcoming me into the Fast family,” Lin added.

The director had helmed The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006), Fast & Furious (2009), Fast Five (2011), Fast & Furious 6 (2013), and F9 (2021) in the past. He was slated to be a part of Fast X and Fast and Furious 11.

Meanwhile, Fast X boasted of a stellar star cast. While Vin Diesel will return for another run, this time he has Captain Marvel star Brie Larson and Aquaman actor Jason Momoa joining the franchise.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.