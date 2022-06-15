Fast and Furious 10 Star Jason Momoa Splits From GF Eiza González: 'They're Very Different People'

Hollywood actor Jason Momoa and actress Eiza Gonzalez seem to have called it quits. According to a recent report, the couple, who recently started dating, have parted ways. Following his divorce from wife and actress Lisa Bonet, the 42-year-old actor was romantically involved with Gonzalez, as reported by PEOPLE earlier. Citing a source close to the situation, PEOPLE wrote, They’re just very different people.” The report also added that the pair are hoping things might work out between them. “They love each other very much, having dated quietly for some time before it became public. They are in different life stages,” the source told PEOPLE.

Momoa and Gonzalez had been seeing each other since February after meeting through work and mutual connections, according to the publication. However, the recent report points out that the couple is not in a very serious situation and they are both just seeing where it goes. The duo are reportedly spending time together whenever they can and making it work between their busy schedules.

The Dune actor, who shares a 14-year-old daughter Lola and 13-year-old son Nakoa-Wolf with ex-wife Lisa Bonet, is not going to rush into anything quickly, according to a source quoted by PEOPLE. Momoa and Bonet announced that they were “parting ways in marriage” in a joint statement issued back in January.

Talking about Gonzalez PEOPLE cited a source saying that the 32-year-old actress is looking for a long-term relationship and is not open to casual dating. She recently starred in Ambulance which was released in April. The movie also starred Jake Gyllenhall and Yahya Abdul Mateen II. Momoa was seen attending the Ambulance premiere back in April, however, he did not make an appearance with Gonzalez at the time.

