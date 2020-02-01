Fast And Furious 9 Director Explains Shocking Return of Han Lue In F9 Trailer

After a lot of teasing, the Fast and the Furious franchise makers have finally released the trailer of its 9th installment. The trailer also includes the return of an unexpected character from the franchise.

Sung Kang known for his role as Han Lue in the franchise appeared towards the end of the trailer of Fast and Furious 9. Fans were extremely shocked by this as the character had been killed off in the post-credits scene of Fast and Furious 7.

Following the characters passing away, fans started the hashtag "JusticeforHan", asking that he be given a proper funeral in the films. Director Justin Lin revealed in an interview with EW that he took this demand of the fans into account while planning to bring Han back to life in the franchise.

"In this world, I feel like things happen for a reason. I won’t go into details or anything, but I do think that bringing him back is nothing I take lightly — and it took a lot — but I think what I appreciate is that this universe has really grown and it allows us to evolve and really kind of redefine ourselves as we go."

Justin Lin in the past has directed the third, fourth, fifth, and sixth film of the franchise. He has currently been signed on to also direct the tenth installment of the franchise as well. Apart from that, it had also been revealed that Lin is in talks to direct a female-led film within the franchise.

His upcoming Fast and Furious 9 is set to introduce John Cena into the franchise as Vin Diesel's brother. Cena will also be seen working alongside Charlize Theron who had been introduced in the last film as an antagonist. The film is slated to release on May 22.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.