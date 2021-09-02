Fast and Furious 9 is Releasing Today in India; Here's All You Need to Know

Fast and Furious 9 or F9: The Fast Saga, which was slated to release on September 3 in India, got a new release date. Fortunately, after several days, this time the film’s release date didn’t get postponed. Rather it is releasing on Thursday, September 2. Universal Pictures had earlier informed through a social media post that the film would be releasing on 3rd September, but they have quietly shifted the release date.

Strap in and get ready for the blockbuster of the year. Book tickets now for Fast & Furious 9, in cinemas September 3 🏎🏍🚀#fast9 pic.twitter.com/73MtZIQ3uM— Universal Pictures India (@UniversalIND) August 25, 2021

Friday will see another big release, Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, so it is unclear whether the decision to release it a day prior is to get an upper hand over Marvel’s release.

Earlier, the film saw two delays owing to several factors. In early July, when theatres were closed in India, the studio scheduled the release on August 5, in theatres. However, it was later announced by Warner Bros. that The Suicide Squad would also premiere in India around the same time, following which Universal Pictures shifted the date to August 19.

Unfortunately, that didn’t work out in the favour of the film as Akshay Kumar starrer Bell Bottom dropped in theatres on the very same day. That is when the date was shifted again to September 3.

Fast & Furious 9 is now available in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Helmed by Justin Lin, the film stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris Bridges, John Cena, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Michael Rooker, Helen Mirren, Kurt Russell, and Charlize Theron.

