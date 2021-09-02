CHANGE LANGUAGE
Fast and Furious 9 is Releasing Today in India; Here's All You Need to Know
1-MIN READ

Fast and Furious 9 is Releasing Today in India; Here's All You Need to Know

Vin Diesel in Fast and Furious 9

Vin Diesel in Fast and Furious 9

Universal Pictures had earlier informed that Fast & Furious 9 will be releasing on 3rd September, but they have shifted the release date to September 2.

Fast and Furious 9 or F9: The Fast Saga, which was slated to release on September 3 in India, got a new release date. Fortunately, after several days, this time the film’s release date didn’t get postponed. Rather it is releasing on Thursday, September 2. Universal Pictures had earlier informed through a social media post that the film would be releasing on 3rd September, but they have quietly shifted the release date.

Friday will see another big release, Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, so it is unclear whether the decision to release it a day prior is to get an upper hand over Marvel’s release.

Earlier, the film saw two delays owing to several factors. In early July, when theatres were closed in India, the studio scheduled the release on August 5, in theatres. However, it was later announced by Warner Bros. that The Suicide Squad would also premiere in India around the same time, following which Universal Pictures shifted the date to August 19.

Unfortunately, that didn’t work out in the favour of the film as Akshay Kumar starrer Bell Bottom dropped in theatres on the very same day. That is when the date was shifted again to September 3.

Fast & Furious 9 is now available in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Helmed by Justin Lin, the film stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris Bridges, John Cena, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Michael Rooker, Helen Mirren, Kurt Russell, and Charlize Theron.

first published:September 02, 2021, 09:31 IST