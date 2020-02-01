Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Fast and Furious 9 Trailer Teases Epic Face Off Between Vin Diesel and John Cena

In the new Fast and Furious 9 trailer, John Cena will be locking horns with Vin Diesel. The two are playing brothers in the film.

News18.com

Updated:February 1, 2020, 4:22 PM IST
John Cena in F9

Over the years, the Fast and the Furious franchise has introduced familiar wrestling faces in their films. Apart from Dwayne Johnson, the franchise has also introduced WWE members Roman Reigns and Ronda Roussey.

Now John Cena will also be joining the franchise as Vin Diesel's on-screen brother. He made his first appearance in the recently released trailer of Fast and Furious 9. Speaking to Comicbook.com the wrestler also teased that fans might get to see some similarities to WWE itself. "Well, I will say this, man, it's amazing the parallels that Fast runs with WWE. In Fast, never say never."

Dwayne Johnson and John Cena have faced off in two WWE matches in the past with both wrestlers winning one match against the other.

John Cena also talked about being fascinated and in love with the Franchise's themes of family and innovation. Talking about the series he referred to them as "superheroes without capes".

"They (audiences) walk in to see these movies with a sense of family, and a sense of fun, and you're right, over the course of the eight installments, soon to be nine, they're superheroes without capes. It started out with unbelievable car stunts and then unbelievable action stunts and then a combination of both and then what can you do next?"

John Cena will be appearing alongside Fast and Furious' familiar faces in the form of Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Helen Mirren, and Charlize Theron. The film is slated to release on May 22.

