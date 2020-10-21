Fast And Furious Film Franchise to End With Two Back-to-back Sequels

Los Angeles: Universal Pictures will wrap its long-running action franchise “Fast and Furious” with two back-to-back instalments, to be directed by Justin Lin. The franchise, led by Vin Diesel, has so far produced nine films since the debut of the first “Fast and Furious” movie in 2001.

According to Variety, Diesel will return for the new movies along with the core cast of Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel and Sung Kang. Lin has so far directed four films in the series — “The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift” (2006), “Fast Five” (2011), “Fast & Furious 6” (2013) and upcoming “F9”.

The”Fast and Furious”franchise, which also includes Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham-led spinoff”Hobbs & Shaw”, has made USD 5.89 billion globally. The latest film “F9″is currently in post-production, with the release having beenpushed backby Universal to May 2021 from a 2020 release due to the coronavirus pandemic.