'Fast and Furious' Vin Diesel and Daughter Similce Attend Premiere of Netflix Series

Actor Vin Diesel joined daughter Similce Diesel on the red carpet at Universal Cinema AMC in California for the premiere of Netflix‘s upcoming animated series, Fast and Furious: Spy Racers. Similce voices Sissy, the younger sister of tech genius Frostee Benson, played by Luke Youngblood. Diesel has been playing the titular character of Dominic Toretto in Fast and Furious franchise since 2001. His next F&F film, Fast 9, will release in 2020.

Daddy and his girl, who are a part of the series as executive producer and actor respectively, were seen twinning in black outfits. While, Vin paired a black t shirt, with black jeans with a plain black zipper leather jacket along with black boots, Similce opted for a black starprint coat on her black dress along with golden boots.

This, however, is not Similce’s first red carpet as she had walked one with her nine-year-old brother and Vin’s son Vincent at the premiere of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, in 2017.

Diesel also shared some throwback pics with his daughter on Instagram and announced the trailer of his upcoming Fast and Furious film will drop soon. He will make the announcement regarding the same this week.

Similce’s character in the series is called Sissy. Other members of the cast include, Tyler Posey as Tony Toretto, Camille Ramsey as Layla Gray, Luke Youngblood as Frostee Benson, Charlet Chung as Echo, Jorge Diaz as Cisco Renaldo, Renée Elise Goldsberry as Ms. Nowhere, Manish Dayal as Sashi Dhar, Jimmy Tatro as Mitch among others.

Apart from Vin, the executive producers of the series are Tim Hedrick, Bret Haaland, Neal H. Moritz, and Chris Morgan.

The series will premiere on Netflix on December 26.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.