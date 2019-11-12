Fast and The Furious 9 Director Wraps Production, Calls It Ambitious

The Fast and the Furious franchise has seen a dip in its popularity over the last few years. Despite that it has a firm and strong fanbase looking forward to Fast and Furious 9. Well, now fans have something to look forward to as the film just wrapped production bringing it closer to the release date.

The film's director Justin Lin announced the completion of the film's shooting via Twitter. In the tweet, he thanked his crew from London, Edinburgh, Georgia, Thailand, and Los Angeles. Lin also stated that the ninth installment is the most ambitious film of the franchise.

It’s an official #F9 Wrap! This is by far the most ambitious film of the series and I am forever grateful to our amazing crew from London, Edinburgh, Tbilisi (Georgia), Phuket & Krabi (Thailand), and Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/ggFGxwHuz7 — Justin Lin (@justinlin) November 11, 2019

Justin Lin has served as a director for the third to the sixth installment of the franchise. He was later revealed to be directing both the ninth and the tenth installments. Lin was also reportedly spotted wearing a shirt that said #JusticeforHan during the film's production. Over the years fans had voiced their displeasure at how Han's death had been treated on the franchise. While not giving away any details, Lin has asked fans to be patient.

Apart from Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster will be reprising her role in the film. She was last seen in 2015's Furious 7. Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron will also be reprising their roles from the previous film.

Fast and Furious 9 will also see the introduction of Michael Rooker, John Cena, Finn Cole, Ozuna and Cardi B into the franchise. It is scheduled to release on May 22, 2020.

