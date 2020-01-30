Fast & Furious 9: Here are the Best Reactions to John Cena's First Look Poster
New F9 character posters were unveiled and John Cena's official look from the franchise film was also revealed.
John Cena in F9
In the lead up to the launch of the new Fast and Furious film F9's trailer, the makers unveiled new character posters from the franchise's latest venture. It was also John Cena's moment as his character was introduced to blockbuster franchise. Cena sports an intense look and a ripped body as he poses in front of a sports car.
Fast and Furious franchise producer and lead actor Vin Disel had teased Cena's character many times and now that the official first look poster is out, fans are excited to see the WWE wrestler and Hollywood actor join the world of action and adventure alongside Diesel and gang in F9.
Cena's character looks menacing and his usual crew cut has also changed. His character poster from F9 was unveiled alongside actors Vin Diesel as Dominic Toretto, Michelle Rodriguez as Letty Ortiz, Tyrese Gibson as Roman Pearce, Jordana Brewster as Mia Toretto, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges as Tej Parker, and Nathalie Emmanuel as Ramsey. Check out the best reactions to Cena joining the cast of Fast and Furious with F9 character reveal below:
January 29, 2020
Here are some fan reactions to Cena's look in F9.
John Cena giving me 2007 vibes again by being in #F9 pic.twitter.com/IrgbVovQRb— SHORTY FOURTY (@mannyjr1999) January 29, 2020
Why are his legs so small— CBM CRINGE (@CBMCringe) January 29, 2020
I swear to god if @TheRock is not in this pic.twitter.com/SOXJ2kiEQj— Beyríhlena (@Beyrihlena) January 29, 2020
January 29, 2020
@JohnCena the fast will become more fast— Debasish kakati (@Debasishkakati2) January 29, 2020
John Cena with hair is still weird— ™ (@hg0712) January 29, 2020
@Brisaac can his arms get any bigger?— TheMutantPanda (@TheMutantPanda) January 29, 2020
January 29, 2020
