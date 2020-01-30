Take the pledge to vote

Fast & Furious 9: Here are the Best Reactions to John Cena's First Look Poster

New F9 character posters were unveiled and John Cena's official look from the franchise film was also revealed.

January 30, 2020
In the lead up to the launch of the new Fast and Furious film F9's trailer, the makers unveiled new character posters from the franchise's latest venture. It was also John Cena's moment as his character was introduced to blockbuster franchise. Cena sports an intense look and a ripped body as he poses in front of a sports car.

Fast and Furious franchise producer and lead actor Vin Disel had teased Cena's character many times and now that the official first look poster is out, fans are excited to see the WWE wrestler and Hollywood actor join the world of action and adventure alongside Diesel and gang in F9.

Cena's character looks menacing and his usual crew cut has also changed. His character poster from F9 was unveiled alongside actors Vin Diesel as Dominic Toretto, Michelle Rodriguez as Letty Ortiz, Tyrese Gibson as Roman Pearce, Jordana Brewster as Mia Toretto, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges as Tej Parker, and Nathalie Emmanuel as Ramsey. Check out the best reactions to Cena joining the cast of Fast and Furious with F9 character reveal below:

Here are some fan reactions to Cena's look in F9.

