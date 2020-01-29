Fast & Furious 9 Teaser Shows Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez as Ideal Parents

As the release date of Fast and Furious 9 draws closer, so does the excitement surrounding the film. The first teaser clip of the upcoming action film has been revealed and fans have got the first glimpse of what the film's protagonists are up to.

The teaser, which was shared on social media on Tuesday night, shows franchise stars Vin Diesel (Dominic Toretto) and Michelle Rodriguez (Letty) taking care of the former's son Brian who was revealed in the climax of the previous film. In a monologue Toretto expresses how he has to be more careful with his life as he is now a father. The teaser ends with Letty giving Brian the iconic cross that Toretto has been seen wearing throughout the film franchise.

F9 star Diesel had earlier revealed that the full trailer of the film will be unveiled on Friday. The film's plot details are yet to be revealed. F9's cast will be joined by Michael Rooker and John Cena among others. Whether their roles are as protagonists or antagonists is not yet known.

Meanwhile, Fast and Furious franchise actors Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Jason Statham's characters appearing in the new film remains unconfirmed.

F9's villain is expected to be played by Charlize Theron. She was introduced in the last Fast and Furious film as a "high tech terrorist". Whether she serves as the primary antagonist or the makers will introduce other villains too is yet to be seen.

Other actors returning as F9's cast include Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Nathalie Emmanuel and Jordana Brewster. Fast and Furious 9 is slated to release on May 22.

