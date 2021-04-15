Fast & Furious 9 Trailer: An Action Packed Ride with Vin Diesel and John Cena

A new trailer of Fast & Furious 9 has released and things are blowing off the roof. Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his family of vigilantes will have a hard time dealing with the new baddie, as John Cena takes on the gang of notorious car-drivers.

Charlize Theron is reprising her role of cyber-terrorist Cipher and Helen Mirren is playing Magdalene Shaw, the mother of Jason Statham’s character Deckard Shaw. She also appeared in 2019’s Hobbes and Shaw. Michelle Rodriguez returns as Letty and Jordana Brewster is back as Mia Toretto.

Jakob (John Cena) is the new antagonist and is shown to be Dominic’s long lost brother who is raising the bar for action and adrenaline rush that is synonymous with the Fast & Furious 9 franchise.

F9 sees the return of Justin Lin as director, who helmed the third, fourth, fifth and sixth chapters of the series. The action hurtles around the globe—from London to Tokyo, from Central America to Edinburgh, and from a secret bunker in Azerbaijan to the teeming streets of Tbilisi. Along the way, old friends will be resurrected, old foes will return, history will be rewritten, and the true meaning of family will be tested like never before.

