Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw Final Trailer: Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham Promise Action Packed Treat

Fast & Furious franchise features its first stand-alone vehicle as Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham reprise their roles as Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw in Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw.

News18.com

Updated:June 29, 2019, 9:55 AM IST
Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw Final Trailer: Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham Promise Action Packed Treat
Fast & Furious franchise features its first stand-alone vehicle as Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham reprise their roles as Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw in Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw.
After stunning the fans with eight films, the Fast & Furious franchise now features its first stand-alone vehicle as Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham reprise their roles as Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw in Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw. Hobbs & Shaw open a new door in the Fast universe as it hurtles action across the globe, from Los Angeles to London and from the toxic wasteland of Chernobyl to the lush beauty of Samoa. Taking up the excitement among fans a notch above, the final trailer of the film dropped on Friday.

Ever since hulking lawman Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson), a loyal agent of America's Diplomatic Security Service, and lawless outcast Shaw (Jason Statham), a former British military elite operative, first faced off in 2015’s Furious 7, the duo have swapped smack talk and body blows as they’ve tried to take each other down. But when cyber-genetically enhanced anarchist Brixton (Idris Elba) gains control of an insidious bio-threat that could alter humanity forever — and bests a brilliant and fearless rogue MI6 agent (The Crown’s Vanessa Kirby), who just happens to be Shaw’s sister — these two sworn enemies will have to partner up to bring down the only guy who might be badder than themselves.

Directed by Deadpool 2 maker, David Leitch, from a story by longtime Fast & Furious narrative architect Chris Morgan and a screenplay by Morgan and Drew Pearce (Mission: Impossible-Rogue Nation, Iron Man 3), the film is produced by Johnson, Statham, Morgan and Hiram Garcia. The executive producers are Dany Garcia, Kelly McCormick, Ethan Smith, Ainsley Davies and Steven Chasman. The film hit theaters on August 1.

