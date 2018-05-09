GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Fast & Furious Spin-off Will be 'Brimming' With Action, Humour

The new installment in the popular action film franchise is being helmed by David Leitch.

IANS

Updated:May 9, 2018, 9:57 AM IST
Representative image. (Photo Courtesy: Facebook/Fast and Furious)
Actor Jason Statham says the upcoming film Fast & Furious spin-off will be "brimming" with action and humour.

"Yeah, I'm doing a big spin-off movie with Dwayne Johnson, the Rock, who I'm a particular big fan of and good friend of," Statham told ew.com.

"So I'm going to do a big Hollywood splash with a mate of mine. They are developing the script right now, so I can't give you any spoilers on that one. Listen, Dwayne's got a big appetite for action, and he's got a great appetite for humour, and I'm sure it will be brimming with both of those things."

The new installment in the popular action film franchise is being helmed by David Leitch.

"Dave Leitch is someone that I have known for many many years, who is taking the helm and directing this, and he's just a true expert on this kind of stuff," said Statham.

"You might have seen 'Atomic Blonde'. He's got 'Deadpool' coming out. He's a really talented guy, and to be working with someone that I've known for so long is a big bonus for me."

