Fast & Furious Spin-off Will be 'Brimming' With Action, Humour
The new installment in the popular action film franchise is being helmed by David Leitch.
Representative image. (Photo Courtesy: Facebook/Fast and Furious)
Actor Jason Statham says the upcoming film Fast & Furious spin-off will be "brimming" with action and humour.
"Yeah, I'm doing a big spin-off movie with Dwayne Johnson, the Rock, who I'm a particular big fan of and good friend of," Statham told ew.com.
"So I'm going to do a big Hollywood splash with a mate of mine. They are developing the script right now, so I can't give you any spoilers on that one. Listen, Dwayne's got a big appetite for action, and he's got a great appetite for humour, and I'm sure it will be brimming with both of those things."
"Dave Leitch is someone that I have known for many many years, who is taking the helm and directing this, and he's just a true expert on this kind of stuff," said Statham.
"You might have seen 'Atomic Blonde'. He's got 'Deadpool' coming out. He's a really talented guy, and to be working with someone that I've known for so long is a big bonus for me."
