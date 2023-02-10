Fast X Teaser: Jason Momoa, Brie Larson Burn Up The Screen, Join Vin Diesel, Others in Latest Instalment

Universal Pictures has dropped a terrific teaser of Fast X on Twitter. The studio is all set to release the 10th and penultimate instalment in the Fast Saga on May 19. The catchy teaser gives fans a first peek at two of the highly-anticipated new arrivals to the blockbuster action series, Jason Momoa and Brie Larson. Reports suggest that Momoa will be essaying the role of new villain Dante, the son of Brazilian drug lord Hernan Reyes (Joaquim de Almeida), who was gunned down by DSS Agent Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) in Fast Five. Die-hard fans of the Fast Saga are looking forward to seeing both Momoa and Larson in Fast X, the first part of the two-part finale.

While Momoa starred in Aquaman, Larson has impressed film buffs with her portrayal of Captain Marvel in Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In 2022, the makers of Fast X had announced Momoa to be playing the villainous Dante in the upcoming film.

Universal Pictures held a grand teaser reveal event of Fast X in Los Angeles on Thursday. At the event, star and producer Vin Diesel confirmed that the tenth movie in the action series would give the same or more street-level feel of 2001's original The Fast and the Furious.

“You wanted to go back to the streets of L.A. You wanted to return to racing, and what that feels like. You wanted to return to the cars that made this franchise what it is. The support you've given us, you've allowed us to be your family, and we take a lot of pride in that." Vin Diesel was quoted as saying by Comicbook at the trailer premiere.

Fast X will witness the return of longtime Fast and Furious cast members - Michelle Rodriguez (Letty), Jordana Brewster (Mia), Chris “Ludacris" Bridges (Tej), Tyrese Gibson (Roman), and Sung Kang (Han). The long-running franchise's final ride will also star John Cena as Jakob Toretto, Jason Statham as the reformed Deckard Shaw, Nathalie Emmanuel as hacker Ramsey, Cardi B as Leysa, Michael Rooker as Buddy, and Charlize Theron as the psychotic cyberterrorist Cipher.

Fast X is directed by Louis Leterrier of The Incredible Hulk fame. Leterrier took over the reins from Justin Lin, who remains a producer of the film.

