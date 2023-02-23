Telugu star Ram Charan recently graced the popular talk show - Good Morning America as a guest to promote his film RRR, which is now eying the Oscar. The megastar is currently in New York for the same. After the premiere of the episode featuring Ram Charan, his superstar father Chiranjeevi took to his social media handle to pen an appreciation note for his son.

Sharing a bundle of pictures from the show, Chiranjeevi mentioned that it is a ‘proud moment’ and wrote, “A Proud Moment for Telugu / Indian Cinema @AlwaysRamCharan, features on the famed #GoodMorningAmerica Amazing how the power of One passionate idea born in the visionary @ssrajamouli ‘s brain, envelopes the world! Onwards & Upwards !!."

A Proud Moment for Telugu / Indian Cinema @AlwaysRamCharan ,features on the famed #GoodMorningAmericaAmazing how the power of One passionate idea born in the visionary @ssrajamouli 's brain, envelopes the world! Onwards & Upwards !! 👏👏

Talking about Ram Charan’s appearance on the show, the actor talked about the success of RRR and SS Rajamouli. “RRR is a film about great friendship. Brotherhood and camaraderie. It’s about the two characters (Ram and Bheem). It’s also one of the best writings of my director, Rajamouli. He’s known as Steven Spielberg of India. I hope he’s going to make his way towards global cinema very soon,” he said.

“It is not just RRR, it is Indian cinema and its technicians that are being honoured. Just when we thought we had achieved everything in India and were set to move on to the next project, the West just showed us this is the beginning,” Charan added.

During the talk show, Ram Charan also opened up about becoming a dad soon and shared that they ‘don’t have much time now’.

RRR, which was released in March last year, minted over ₹1000 crore during its theatrical run. The film is all set to re-release in US theatres on March 3, ahead of the Oscars 2023.

