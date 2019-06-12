Father's Day 2019: Which of These Bollywood Films Would You Like to Watch With Your Dad?

Father's Day honours paternal bonds and the influences fathers have on their children. Celebrated annually on the third Sunday of June, what started off as the feast day of Saint Joseph in Catholic Europe, metamorphosed over the years and across countries until it was formally recognised.In 1966, President Lyndon B Johnson issued the first presidential proclamation honouring fathers, designating the third Sunday in June as Father's Day and six years later, the day was made a permanent national holiday when President Richard Nixon signed it into law in 1972.Movies, a medium that mimics everyday life, showcase parents in an important light in taking the plot forward and acting as pivotal points around which the story revolves. From family-centric dramas of yesteryears to more avant-garde representation of familial bonds in modern cinema, parents have always been an integral part within the scope of storytelling.Among these, there are movies that beautifully capture the bond shared between fathers and their children. As we inch closer to Father's Day, here are a few reel-life father-child relationships that have beautifully captured the essence of fatherhood.The 1971 film, that has such beautiful songs like Bhanware Ki Gunjan and Aap Yahan Aaye Kisliye, featured three generations of Kapoors on screen together - Prithviraj, his son Raj and grandson Randhir making it some sort of a Bollywood heirloom.The 1996 musical saw Manisha Koirala play daughter to Nana Patekar. The film, which was also Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial debut, showed a beautiful relationship shared by a daughter with her deaf and mute father.The 1997 film perfectly captured a father's love for his daughter. Separated from her daughter, Kamal Haasan can be seen taking up the garb of a nanny to be closer to his daughter.The 2003 comedy film that marked Rajkumar Hirani's directorial debut saw real-life father-son duo play reel-life father-son duo in Sunil Dutt and Sanjay Dutt. The film shows Sanjay Dutt, who essays a good-natured goon create a faux hospital in his father's name so that he can pretend to live in accordance of his father's wish (of him becoming a doctor) whenever his parents visit him in Mumbai.: Who can forget Karan Johar's directorial debut when it comes to father-daughter bonds? Shah Rukh Khan plays a single dad to his daughter Anjali and the camaraderie that they share is beautifully etched in the movie.: One of the best movies when it comes to father-son relationships, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor as a lazy son, who refuses to listen to his father (Anupam Kher) and his advice about being responsible. The film traces Kapoor's journey as he slowly finds a purpose in life and accepts responsibilities.: A darker film from the others, Udaan looks at the other side of the coin when it comes to filial relationships. While mostly one feels that a child is safest with their parents, the film makes one think otherwise. Udaan is the story of a youngster, Rohan who ends up with his alcoholic and abusive father, played by Ronit Roy.Another film that showcased real-life father-son duo play reel-life parent and child, but reversed the roles interestingly. Paa sees Amitabh Bachchan play a progeria-ridden child to Abhishek Bachchan. A poignant portrayal of human bonds, Paa remains a unique cinematic experience.The Shoojit Sircar directorial saw Deepika as the titular protagonist along with Amitabh Bachchan as her father. It tells the story of Piku Banerjee (Deepika), her grumpy, ageing father Bhashkor (Amitabh) and Rana Chaudhary (Irrfan), who is stuck between the father-daughter duo, as they embark on a journey of self-discovery from Delhi to Kolkata.Based on the life of Mahavir Singh Phogat, the film shows that a father's love for his daughters need not always be soft and caring. Sometimes he can make you come out of your comfort zone so that you can achieve feats you never dreamed of.