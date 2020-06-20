Father's Day 2020: Twinkle Khanna Recalls Rajesh Khanna's Advice to 'Always Have 4 Boyfriends at a Time'

Twinkle Khanna shares her birthday with father Rajesh Khanna. Ahead of Father's Day 2020, the actress turned author said that her father considered her the best birthday gift ever, when she was born on his 31st birthday.

"Father's Day may be this Sunday but for me it will always be in December. He told my mother that I was the best present she could have ever given him as I entered the world, feet first, on his 31st birthday. He called me Tina Baba, never baby, and though I didn't realise it at that point, my upbringing was different from all the other young girls around me," Twinkle posted on Instagram.

She shared the post with a black and white photo of herself as a kid with her father.

Twinkle's complete tribute to her father on the Tweak India page tells about growing up in the house of a superstar and her conversations with Rajesh Khanna after he parted ways with Dimple Kapadia.

"When I started dating, we exchanged advice. He told me that he was looking for a partner who would lie down in his lap as they would read the same book together," wrote Twinkle, adding, "'Don't have one boyfriend,' he once said to me, "always have four at a time, that way your heart will never be broken'. A suggestion that held me in good stead, though I never told him that the only man who had the power to break my heart was my father."

Twinkle married Akshay Kumar in 2001. They have two kids together - son Aarva and daughter Nitara.