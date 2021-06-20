Father's Day 2021: Aayush Sharma on Spending Time With Kids Amid Lockdown

Bollywood actor Aayush Sharma, who is father to two kids, son Ahil and daughter Aayat, opened up about spending time with them during the lockdown. On Father’s Day, the actor also talked about learning new styles of parenting after the birth of Aayat.

Talking to Hindustan Times, he said, “In the past one year, we stayed together at home. It gave me a lot of time to spend with my family. I got to know what my kids like, don’t like, when they throw tantrums…. It brought me closer to them. I’m somebody who likes to not parent, I’m the good cop between me and my wife Arpita. I’m more of a friend. The energy in the house has been very nice.”

Aayush said that his experience raising Aayat has been an eye-opener since he did not have a sister growing up. He said that Aayat does not connect with him when he talks to Aahil about super-heroes and video games. He added that he took his daughter to a toy store and she did not react to action-figures like Ahil did. Since she preferred dolls, Aayush is learning how to play with them. He added that he is re-learning parenting for his second child.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan married actor Aayush Sharma on November 18, 2014. They welcomed Ahil in 2016 and Aayat in 2020.

On the work front, he will be next seen in Antim: The Final Truth with Salman Khan. Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, the film also stars Pragya Jaiswal, Nikitin Dheer, Jisshu Sengupta among others.

