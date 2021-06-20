Father's Day 2021: Jasmin Bhasin to Purchase a House For Parents in Mumbai

Actress and Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jasmin Bhasin revealed in a recent interview that she plans on buying a house in Mumbai for her parents. Jasmin said that she has not been able to see her parents for over a year due to Covid-19 and hence she misses them terribly.

Talking to Times of India, Jasmin said that she had a traumatic experience when her mother suffered from Covid-19 and her father struggled to find a hospital bed for her. “After my mom recovered, I told my father strictly that I have to be around them. I would never want to experience any such situation again when I felt so helpless and had sleepless nights. It was a nightmare and it left me worried. So, my parents will soon move in with me in Mumbai and I am looking forward to buying a house where we can live together,” she said.

Talking about her father on Father’s Day, Jasmin added “No matter what I have decided to do in life, my parents, especially my father, have always supported me and encouraged me to do my best. Being with them here will give me more strength and support.” She also said that her father had always supported her, be it in her standard 10 exams, her acting career or her Bigg Boss journey.

On the work front, Jasmin recently featured in the music video of the new Punjabi track “Tenu yaad karaan", sung by Gurnazar Chattha and Asees Kaur. The video is about romance blooming between a young boy and a girl at a Punjabi wedding and features Jasmin with Gurnazar.

