Father’s Day 2022: From Kareena Kapoor to Sara Ali Khan, B-town Celebs Extend Greetings With Adorable Pics

The importance of a father’s role in the development and taking care of his child is highlighted on a global scale on Father’s Day. Celebrated each year, this day gives children a golden opportunity to express their gratitude and love towards their dads in the most special ways. It is a special day to shower love on our daddys who have always been quietly there for us through thick and thin. To mark the occasion, several Bollywood stars including Kareena Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and Huma Qureshi among others took to their social media handles to extend greetings to their ‘Papa.’

The Laal Singh Chaddha actress took to Instagram and posted a throwback picture with her father Randhir Kapoor and sent out greetings for the day. The picture sees the father-daughter duo twinning in black as they pose together for a picture at a party. Kareena isall smiles as she stands next to her father. Taking to the captions, she wrote, “Papa,” and added a heart emoticon with a hashtag Father’s Day.

Sara Ali Khan shared a throwback picture with her dad Saif Ali Khan and brother Ibrahim from their lunch date together and extended greetings on the occasion of Father’s Day. Along with the snap, she noted, “Happy Father’s Day Abba Jaan .”

Ajay Devgn took to Twitter and posted a throwback picture with son Yog as they both observe a scene on the set of a film. Along with the picture he wrote, “It’s moments like these that take me back to the days when Papa used to be the one behind the camera as I curiously peeked from the sides. Trying to absorb his love for filmmaking as much as I could. #FathersDay.”

Sushmita Sen posted a video on Twitter as she went out for a holiday with her father and daughters. The actress posted a short clip from the flight. Along with the video, she simply wrote, “Happy Father’s Day!!!❤️.”

Karan Johar took to Instagram and posted adorable glimpses with his little munchkins Yash and Rooh, and penned a lengthy note on the occasion of Father’s Day.He sent out greetings of the day to himself and all the single parents. He wrote, “A decision I could never have made from my heart if I didn’t have my mothers hand on my head and her relentless love,time and support…. She is the wind beneath our wings of love …. My bachas !!! What do I say there isn’t a day I don’t thank the universe for bringing Roohi and Yash into my life! Happy Father’s Day to me and to all single parents ! It doesn’t just take two to nurture ! It just takes one solid heart! I know mine is….❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🙏🙏🙏.”

By posting a heartwarming video compiling adorable glimpses featuring her dad and herself, Huma Qureshi send Father’s Day wishes to her Papa. Along with the clip, she added the song ‘My Old Man’ by Zac Brown.

Alongside the video, she noted, “My biggest cheerleader, My Shield against the world, My Dad … I look upto you my Lion King for your strength your quiet protection your empowering love … We are your proud tribe but it’s no secret that I am you favourite .. and you mine ! ❤️ I got my work ethic, my resilience, my dry sense of humour, the ability to make a connection with people wherever I go .. all from you ❤️ My daddy bestest #HappyFathersDay @saleemqureshi7860 Always going to be your little brat and stop you from eating junk… ❤️.”

Huma’s brother Saqib too chimed into the comments section writing, “The best lad in the whole world.”

Remembering her late husband and legendary actor Rishi Kapoor and father of Ranbir and Riddhima, Neetu Kapoor penned a sweet message on Father’s Day. She also posted a smiling picture of the Namaste London actor, with a glass in his hand. Along with the picture, she wrote, “Happy Father’s Day ❤️ always always in our hearts .”

Here’s wishing everyone a very happy Father’s Day!

