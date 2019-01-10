English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Fatima Sana Shaikh: Amitabh Bachchan is More Current, Tech Savvy Than Aamir Khan
Fatima Sana Shaikh says Aamir Khan doesn’t know how to operate social media.
Image: Instagram/Fatima Sana Shaikh
Fatima Sana Shaikh, who starred opposite Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan in their last outing, Thugs of Hindostan, says Bachchan is a lot more tech savvy than Khan.
Praising Bachchan, she told Filmfare, “He is so technologically savvy. He has every gadget. We had gone to meet him for the first time in Malta just to introduce myself before beginning the shoot of Thugs. He had two phones, two music systems and a fancy laptop. He was playing songs that he has sung. He has recorded his own music and all of that he was showing with so much passion like a kid.”
“He is actually more current than Aamir is. Because Aamir doesn’t know how to operate social media or anything. He is backward that way but Bachchan sir is at it. The reason why he is doing so well because he still loves it. I have realised that love for your job is to be very important. When you see all of that you feel inspired,” she added.
After Dangal’s stupendous success, Thugs of Hindostan was Shaikh’s second outing. Despite being a big-budget ensemble movie backed Yash Raj Films, it tanked at the box office, failing to impress both audiences and critics. Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, it also starred Katrina Kaif.
Shaikh will next be seen opposite Rajkummar Rao in an Anurag Basu film.
