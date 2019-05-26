Fatima Sana Shaikh Blocks, Hits Back at Troll Who Asked her to Cover her Body

Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh has given a befitting reply to social media users who tried to school her on her dressing style.Fatima on Friday posted a photograph of herself wearing trousers and shirt, and enjoying the sunset while sitting by a lake. “Aaj kal me dhal gaya, din hua tamam..Tu bhi soja so gayi rang bhari sham,” she captioned it.While many social media users appreciated and praised the photograph, there were several who asked Fatima to cover her body with clothes and reminded her of her religion Islam.After reading one such comment, Fatima blocked the user and wrote, "Aur aap mere dost. You are blocked. Mah Badan.. mah rulz.. your gamla, your phool (My body, my rules)."Meanwhile, on the work front, after starring alongside Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan in Vijay Krishna Acharya’s box office dud Thugs of Hindostan last year, Fatima will next be seen in Bhoot Police, which also stars actor Saif Ali Khan.(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)