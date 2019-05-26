English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
Fatima Sana Shaikh Blocks, Hits Back at Troll Who Asked her to Cover her Body
Fatima Sana Shaikh was last seen on screen in Vijay Krishna Acharya’s box office dud Thugs of Hindostan (2018).
Image: Instagram/Fatima Sana Shaikh
Loading...
Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh has given a befitting reply to social media users who tried to school her on her dressing style.
Fatima on Friday posted a photograph of herself wearing trousers and shirt, and enjoying the sunset while sitting by a lake. “Aaj kal me dhal gaya, din hua tamam..Tu bhi soja so gayi rang bhari sham,” she captioned it.
While many social media users appreciated and praised the photograph, there were several who asked Fatima to cover her body with clothes and reminded her of her religion Islam.
After reading one such comment, Fatima blocked the user and wrote, "Aur aap mere dost. You are blocked. Mah Badan.. mah rulz.. your gamla, your phool (My body, my rules)."
Meanwhile, on the work front, after starring alongside Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan in Vijay Krishna Acharya’s box office dud Thugs of Hindostan last year, Fatima will next be seen in Bhoot Police, which also stars actor Saif Ali Khan.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Fatima on Friday posted a photograph of herself wearing trousers and shirt, and enjoying the sunset while sitting by a lake. “Aaj kal me dhal gaya, din hua tamam..Tu bhi soja so gayi rang bhari sham,” she captioned it.
While many social media users appreciated and praised the photograph, there were several who asked Fatima to cover her body with clothes and reminded her of her religion Islam.
After reading one such comment, Fatima blocked the user and wrote, "Aur aap mere dost. You are blocked. Mah Badan.. mah rulz.. your gamla, your phool (My body, my rules)."
Meanwhile, on the work front, after starring alongside Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan in Vijay Krishna Acharya’s box office dud Thugs of Hindostan last year, Fatima will next be seen in Bhoot Police, which also stars actor Saif Ali Khan.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- OnePlus 7 Pro Gets New OxygenOS Update With Camera Improvements: The Complete Changelog
- Disha Patani on Tiger Shroff: He's Shy and I'm Shy So Nobody is Breaking the Ice
- Internet Hails Ketan Jorawadia, the Man Who Risked His Life to Save Students in Surat Fire
- Check Out Drake’s All-New Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet, Priced Close to Rs 10 Crore
- PUBG Mobile Update 0.13.0: Godzilla Event, Bizon Gun, Kar98k Lab Skin and More
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results